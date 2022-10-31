Arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters target MI5 and Home Office
News UK and Bank of England also hit by climate protests
Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over London’s MI5 building and fire extinguishers outside the Home Office.
The climate protesters have also covered News UK’s headquarters and the Bank of England with paint in a wave of action in central London on Monday morning.
The group said the buildings were chosen to represent the pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy.
