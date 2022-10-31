News UK entrance spray-painted orange by Just Stop Oil activists

The entrance to News UK’s building has been spray-painted orange by Just Stop Oil activists.

In their latest demonstration targeting key central London buildings, the environmental group also used fire extinguishers to spray paint onto the Bank of England, M15’s building, and the Home Office.

This video shows the protesters covering up the News UK logo on the building’s glass entrance, near London Bridge.

Just Stop Oil tweeted: “The buildings were chosen to represent the four pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy — government, security, finance and media”

Sign up for our newsletters.