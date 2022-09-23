Kwarteng announces tax cut worth thousands to rich and nothing to poorest

The 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance will be reversed from 6 November, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced.

The move brings forward the tax cut – promised by prime minister Liz Truss during her campaign for the Conservative leadership – from the expected date of April next year.

A day ahead of his emergency budget on Friday, Mr Kwarteng tabled legislation to abolish Rishi Sunak’s health and social care levy, which had been intended to raise £13bn a year to cut NHS waiting lists and relieve the financial crisis crippling the care system.