B

ennifer is a thing again. Just in case you hadn’t heard. The tabloids are agog over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together, after the actor wooed his former wife by “flooding” her with multiple emails during lockdown. Westminster is agog by just how ardently David Cameron attempted to woo his Tory colleagues – flooding them with multiple emails, texts and phone calls. It seems Keir Starmer has been able to woo Angela Rayner and bring her back onside. The Labour deputy says she still “believes” in her boss – though she has some pretty harsh criticism for his electoral appeal.

Inside the bubble

Political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: