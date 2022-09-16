Jump to content

Liz Truss hopes for meeting with Joe Biden ahead of Queen’s funeral

Political ‘issues’ likely to come up as PM hosts world leaders this weekend, says No 10

Adam Forrest
Thursday 15 September 2022 19:09
Ben Wallace stands guard at Queen’s coffin as member of Royal Company of Archers

Liz Truss hopes to hold a private meeting with Joe Biden this weekend when the US president visits Britain for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Their first meeting since the Tory leader became PM would take place against a backdrop of disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol and difficulties working towards a trade deal with the White House.

Downing Street is set to confirm who she will be meeting on Friday, but a number of meetings with visiting world leaders are set to take place at No 10 and the Chevening country residence over the weekend.

