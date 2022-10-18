Tory MPs warned of ‘15 years out of power’ if they stick with Liz Truss

Conservative MPs have been warned they could face 15 years out of power if they stick with Liz Truss as leader.

Senior backbencher Sir Charles Walker – who has called on Ms Truss to quit as prime minister – says the party will be wiped out of she leads them into the next general election.

“I don’t think the position is sufficiently recoverable with the current prime minister,” said the former vice-chair of the 1922 Committee said.