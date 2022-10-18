Political group Led By Donkeys has hung a plaque outside the office of a pro-Brexit thinktank office to mockingly commemorate the market's downfall.

The oversized blue plaque reads: "The UK economy was crashed here. 23rd September 2022 (mini-Budget day)."

Westminister's 55 Tufton Street is home to eight right-of-centre organisations, many of which are Eurosceptics or climate change sceptics.

Among them are the Global Warming Policy Foundation and the TaxPayers’ Alliance, whose founder Matthew Elliott was a mastermind behind Vote Leave.

