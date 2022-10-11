Liz Truss will be ‘ship that passes in night’, says Jamie Oliver
Celebrity chef attacks embattled PM’s apparent approach to growth as ‘completely bonkers’
Jamie Oliver has said Liz Truss will be a “ship that passes in the night”, arguing the Tory party needs an injection of kindness.
In a push for the government to extend free school meals – in line with a new campaign by The Independent – the celebrity chef warned he had “no faith” in the prime minister to break the cycle of child poverty.
“We’ve been tracking her in her views for six, seven years, she’s not going to change,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies