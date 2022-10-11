Liz Truss will be ‘ship that passes in night’, says Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver has said Liz Truss will be a “ship that passes in the night”, arguing the Tory party needs an injection of kindness.

In a push for the government to extend free school meals – in line with a new campaign by The Independent – the celebrity chef warned he had “no faith” in the prime minister to break the cycle of child poverty.

“We’ve been tracking her in her views for six, seven years, she’s not going to change,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.