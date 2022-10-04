Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng face a move in the Commons to have their pay docked over their “disastrous” mini-Budget and handling of the economy.

The Liberal Democrats said they will table a censure motion in parliament calling for action on how much they are paid as ministers

Sir Ed Davey’s party has proposed that Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng have their ministerial salaries cut in half over “gross mismanagement of the public finances”.