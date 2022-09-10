Liz Truss calls time on ‘dress down’ government and brings back ties
New PM said to be keen to move away from ‘casual’ atmosphere overseen by predecessor Boris Johnson
Liz Truss will bring back the mandatory wearing of ties for staff in No 10 as she seeks to stamp her authority in office and distance herself from the Boris Johnson era, it has been reported.
Dominic Cummings, one of the former prime minister's top aides, was often pictured in Downing Street wearing casual clothes, shunning shirts and suits, opting for a more laid-back style.
But the new prime minister is said to be keen to move away from what critics described as her predecessor’s "chaotic" No 10 operation, which was embroiled in a slew of scandals.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies