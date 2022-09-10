Jump to content
Liz Truss calls time on ‘dress down’ government and brings back ties

New PM said to be keen to move away from ‘casual’ atmosphere overseen by predecessor Boris Johnson

Matt Mathers
Friday 09 September 2022 01:40
Liz Truss will bring back the mandatory wearing of ties for staff in No 10 as she seeks to stamp her authority in office and distance herself from the Boris Johnson era, it has been reported.

Dominic Cummings, one of the former prime minister's top aides, was often pictured in Downing Street wearing casual clothes, shunning shirts and suits, opting for a more laid-back style.

But the new prime minister is said to be keen to move away from what critics described as her predecessor’s "chaotic" No 10 operation, which was embroiled in a slew of scandals.

