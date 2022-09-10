Liz Truss calls time on ‘dress down’ government and brings back ties

Liz Truss will bring back the mandatory wearing of ties for staff in No 10 as she seeks to stamp her authority in office and distance herself from the Boris Johnson era, it has been reported.

Dominic Cummings, one of the former prime minister's top aides, was often pictured in Downing Street wearing casual clothes, shunning shirts and suits, opting for a more laid-back style.

But the new prime minister is said to be keen to move away from what critics described as her predecessor’s "chaotic" No 10 operation, which was embroiled in a slew of scandals.