Truss facing questions over claim to be first PM to go to a comp as May’s government biography emerges
Liz Truss is facing questions over her claim to be the first prime minister to have gone to a comprehensive after it emerged that Theresa May’s official government biography says she attended a comp.
Ms Truss told Conservative Party conference: “I stand here today as the first prime minister of our country to have gone to a comprehensive school.”
But Ms May’s biography on the gov.uk website says she “had a varied education spanning both the state and private sectors, and both grammar school and comprehensive school.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies