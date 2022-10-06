Liz Truss is facing questions over her claim to be the first prime minister to have gone to a comprehensive after it emerged that Theresa May’s official government biography says she attended a comp.

Ms Truss told Conservative Party conference: “I stand here today as the first prime minister of our country to have gone to a comprehensive school.”

But Ms May’s biography on the gov.uk website says she “had a varied education spanning both the state and private sectors, and both grammar school and comprehensive school.”