Liz Truss repeats Keir Starmer’s ‘growth, growth, growth’ economic slogan

Liz Truss appeared to copy one of Sir Keir Starmer's economic slogans during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.

In a video posted to social media, the Labour leader said: "There is no task more central to my ambitions for Britain than making the country and its people better off. To do all that we need three things: growth, growth, growth."

Similarly, the prime minister said: "I have three priorities for our economy. Growth, growth, and growth."

