‘Tens of thousands’ of rented homes in shoddy condition, Michael Gove admits
Housing secretary asked if he is ‘embarrassed laying out those statistics’ - 12 years after Tories came to power
“Tens of thousands” of rented homes are in a shoddy or unsafe condition similar to that where a two-year-old boy died from exposure to black mould, Michael Gove has admitted.
The housing secretary acknowledged the poor state of much of social housing – prompting a suggestion he should be “embarrassed” by the situation, 12 years after the Conservatives came to power.
Mr Gove also revealed the government is exploring beefing-up rules for private landlords, 6 years after Tory MPs, notoriously, voted against the move – calling it needless and costly for landlords.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies