Michael Gove dubs Lisa Nandy ‘Labour’s Marcus Rashford’ in baffling comments

Nandy says Gove’s department was ‘biggest loser’ from autumn Budget in Commons clash

Adam Forrest
Monday 21 November 2022 20:07
Related video: Michael Gove confronted with Suella Braverman’s ‘delete and ignore’ email

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has dubbed Lisa Nandy “the Marcus Rashford of the Labour party” in baffling comments in the Commons as the pair clashed over funding for deprived communities.

Labour’s shadow levelling-up secretary said the government must end the “Hunger Games style competition” for funds – calling Mr Gove’s levelling up department the “biggest loser” from the autumn Budget.

“Only a third of the levelling up funds have been allocated and after wasting our time with the short-lived investment zones, the second round is months behind schedule,” Ms Nandy said.

