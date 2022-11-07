Jump to content

Homeowners will never trust Tories again as mortgage bills soar, Ed Davey tells Sunak

Lib Dem leader to accuse PM of running scared of general election ‘the British people demand’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Sunday 06 November 2022 00:01
Comments
Ed Davey hails Lib Dem election gains as 'shockwave'

Homeowners will never trust the Tories again as their mortgage bills soar, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey will say, as he accuses Rishi Sunak of running scared of an election.

In a speech delayed by the Queen’s death, the Lib Dem leader will also liken the prime minister and his chancellor to “bank robbers” as they prepare to unleash more big spending cuts.

Sir Ed will argue it is “obvious” that the UK needs a general election after months of political chaos, accusing Mr Sunak of refusing to give voters the choice because he would be kicked out of No 10.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in