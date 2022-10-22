Every day, Kevin Crowder has people talking to him about politics. He’s a barber in the Derbyshire town of Bakewell. Often, he says, his clients will sit and put the world to rights as he clips their tops.

“Do you know what I say back to them?” he asks today. “I agree. Whatever they’re saying, I smile and nod. That’s the secret to this job. You always sit on the fence.”

What has he been ‘agreeing’ with for the last 24 hours?