Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak lead race to replace Liz Truss as Tory leader

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are thought to be the frontrunners in the race to replace Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party.

The prime minister announced her resignation on Thursday, 20 October, after just 45 days in office.

Candidates vying to replace her need 100 votes from Conservative MPs by Monday to secure their place in the running.

As of Friday afternoon, according to a Sky News tally, 58 MPs had publicly pledged their support for Mr Sunak, with 36 backing Mr Johnson and 16 for Penny Mordaunt.

