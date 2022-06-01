Police received more than 14,000 public complaints about officers in year – but only 1% led to proceedings
Annual figures come as Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick charged with 21 rapes to face trial
Police received more than 14,000 complaints from the public about officers in the space of a year – but only 1 per cent led to proceedings.
Official figures released by the Home Office show police forces in England and Wales received a total of 14,393 public complaints against officers in the year up to 31 March 2021.
No action was taken against police officers in 92 per cent of these cases, while only 1 per cent were referred to proceedings.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.