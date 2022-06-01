Police received more than 14,000 complaints from the public about officers in the space of a year – but only 1 per cent led to proceedings.

Official figures released by the Home Office show police forces in England and Wales received a total of 14,393 public complaints against officers in the year up to 31 March 2021.

No action was taken against police officers in 92 per cent of these cases, while only 1 per cent were referred to proceedings.