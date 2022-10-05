Priti Patel accuses Liz Truss of spending ‘with no thought of tomorrow’

Former home secretary Priti Patel has accused Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng of “spending today with no thought of tomorrow” as the prime minister faces mounting criticism from senior figures within her own party.

Ms Patel, an ally of Boris Johnson, will also call on the Conservatives to regain their reputation after a torrid ten days in which the chancellor’s mini-Budget spooked markets and prompted fears of mortgage misery for millions.

In an attack on the government’s unfunded tax cuts, she said the Tories “live or die” on their economic credibility.