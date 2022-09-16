Dozens of ministerial posts may remain unfilled despite end of Queen’s mourning period
King Charles announced further Royal Mourning period – and appointments are made by the monarch
Dozens of ministerial posts may remain vacant for another 10 days despite the mourning period ending after the Queen’s funeral on Monday, No 10 has admitted.
The problem has emerged because King Charles has announced a further week-long Royal Mourning period – and ministerial appointments are made, officially, by the monarch.
The prime minister’s office is now scrambling to work out if it is able to fill the posts – put at 55 by one count, which No 10 disputes – next week or be forced to wait until the following week.
