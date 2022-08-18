Jump to content
Rail strikes could go on indefinitely as Grant Shapps ‘blocking deal’, says union boss Mick Lynch

Transport secretary ‘flexing right-wing muscles’ to get job with Truss or Sunak, says RMT leader

Adam Forrest
Thursday 18 August 2022 16:36
Comments
Shapps trying to ‘appease’ next Tory leader, says Mick Lynch

Union boss Mick Lynch has warned the rail strikes could go on “indefinitely” as he accused Conservative transport secretary Grant Shapps of blocking a pay deal.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) leader said that he fears finding a solution will not be possible because of “political interference” as the latest strike caused widespread disruption for passengers.

Lynch claimed Shapps “doesn’t understand the job he’s got in front of him”, telling Times Radio: “He’s blocking a deal. So he needs to get out of the way or change his stance.”

