Union boss Mick Lynch has warned the rail strikes could go on “indefinitely” as he accused Conservative transport secretary Grant Shapps of blocking a pay deal.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) leader said that he fears finding a solution will not be possible because of “political interference” as the latest strike caused widespread disruption for passengers.

Lynch claimed Shapps “doesn’t understand the job he’s got in front of him”, telling Times Radio: “He’s blocking a deal. So he needs to get out of the way or change his stance.”