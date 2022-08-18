✕ Close Train strike: Mick Lynch blames Grant Shapps for deadlock on pay

Rail, Tube and bus passengers will suffer fresh travel misery from today as new nationwide strikes begin, with only one-fifth of services running.

Tens of thousands of workers from Network Rail and 14 train operators are staging these fresh strikes in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

This will have a knock-on effect on rail services on Friday morning.

Also on Friday, members of the RMT and Unite on London Underground will walk out, as well as Unite members on London United bus routes in the capital in a separate dispute over pay.

Between today and Saturday, only 4,300 services will be running, with 80 per cent of services stalled.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said his union’s members are more determined than ever to protect their pensions, secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

“Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train operating companies have not offered us anything new,” he said.