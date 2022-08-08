‘Enough is enough’: Mick Lynch leads campaign to fight cost of living crisis

Rail, Maritime and Transport Union secretary general Mick Lynch is the face of a new campaign to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Enough is Enough, founded by trade unions and community organisations, are calling for pay rises, a reduction in energy bills, the end of food poverty, affordable housing and a tax on the rich.

Speaking in the campaign video released on social media, Lynch said: “People are fed up with the way they’re treated at work. We need to turn that mood into real organisation on behalf of the working class.”

Sign up to our newsletters.