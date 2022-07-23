NHS will ‘break’ without ‘war footing’ plan to tackle backlog, Rishi Sunak to warn
‘If Rishi Sunak thinks NHS waiting lists are an emergency, why didn’t he do anything about it as chancellor?’ asks Wes Streeting
Rishi Sunak is set to warn that the NHS will “break” without a “war footing” plan to tackle the backlog of patients, as he attempts to move away from the debate about tax that has dominated the Tory leadership race.
The former chancellor will insist on Saturday that the public “shouldn’t have to make a choice with a gun to their head”, saying people are turning to private care and using money “they can’t really afford” as a result of NHS delays.
In his first major speech since reaching the final stage of the leadership contest, Mr Sunak will also describe the backlog facing the NHS as the “biggest public service emergency” the country faces.
