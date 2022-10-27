Tory ministers urged to hand back ‘farcical’ redundancy payments

Newly re-appointed Conservative ministers are facing calls to forego their redundancy payments following Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle.

Recent Tory turmoil means several sacked ministers – now back in government – are able to claim hefty pay-outs at the taxpayers’ expense.

The Liberal Democrats described the arrangement a “farce” and called on ministers to return their “revolving door bonus” to help struggling families with the cost of living.