Rishi Sunak ditching manifesto vow on pensions triple lock ‘should trigger election’

Rowing back on 2019 promises will leave PM with no mandate from voters, says Wes Streeting

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Friday 28 October 2022 08:41
‘Mistakes were made’: Rishi Sunak vows to ‘fix’ Liz Truss errors

Rishi Sunak’s abandonment of “triple lock” protection for the state pension should be the trigger for an early general election, a senior member of Labour’s shadow cabinet has said.

Since coming to power on Tuesday, Mr Sunak has rowed back on predecessor Liz Truss’s pledge to keep the triple lock, which requires pensions to rise by the highest of inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent.

Campaigners for the elderly have voiced concern after Downing Street made clear that the protection – dating back to David Cameron’s time in office – was “on the table” for chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s 17 November autumn statement on the government’s tax and spending plans.

