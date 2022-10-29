Rishi Sunak ditching manifesto vow on pensions triple lock ‘should trigger election’
Rowing back on 2019 promises will leave PM with no mandate from voters, says Wes Streeting
Rishi Sunak’s abandonment of “triple lock” protection for the state pension should be the trigger for an early general election, a senior member of Labour’s shadow cabinet has said.
Since coming to power on Tuesday, Mr Sunak has rowed back on predecessor Liz Truss’s pledge to keep the triple lock, which requires pensions to rise by the highest of inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent.
Campaigners for the elderly have voiced concern after Downing Street made clear that the protection – dating back to David Cameron’s time in office – was “on the table” for chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s 17 November autumn statement on the government’s tax and spending plans.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies