Rishi Sunak refuses to deny officials raised fears about Suella Braverman return
Keir Starmer accuses PM of doing ‘grubby deal’ with Braverman to secure Tory leadership
Rishi Sunak has refused to deny that top government officials raised concerns about the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary only six days after her sacking over a security breach.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged the new prime minister about his most controversial cabinet appointment during their first clash at PMQs.
Accusing Mr Sunak of doing a “grubby deal” with Ms Braverman to back his leadership bid on Sunday, Sir Keir asked whether officials had “raised concerns about her reappointment”.
