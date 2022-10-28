Rishi Sunak has refused to deny that top government officials raised concerns about the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary only six days after her sacking over a security breach.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged the new prime minister about his most controversial cabinet appointment during their first clash at PMQs.

Accusing Mr Sunak of doing a “grubby deal” with Ms Braverman to back his leadership bid on Sunday, Sir Keir asked whether officials had “raised concerns about her reappointment”.