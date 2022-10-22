Rishi Sunak ‘first Tory leadership contender to get support of 100 MPs’
The former chancellor is yet to confirm his candidacy in the Tory leadership race
Rishi Sunak has become the first Tory leadership contender to reach the 100-nomination threshold to make it to the next stage of the race, a campaign source has said.
Though he has not formally declared his intention to run, the former chancellor’s supporters said on Friday night he had received nominations from 100 Tory MPs way ahead of Monday’s deadline.
Former health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed his support for Mr Sunak on Friday evening.
