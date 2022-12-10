Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Russia must pull troops out of Ukraine before peace talks, says Rishi Sunak

PM promises more weapons in phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Saturday 10 December 2022 14:23
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak and the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv</p>

Rishi Sunak and the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

(PA Media)

Rishi Sunak has said that Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine before any peace agreement can be considered in the 10-month conflict.

The prime minister’s comment came in a phone call today with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in which Mr Sunak confirmed that more UK anti-air guns and short-range air defence missiles will arrive in the coming weeks.

It came as Russian president Vladimir Putin said that an agreement would have to be reached “in the end” but that he was wary to do so because of what he perceived as Western duplicity over the Minsk accords of 2014 and 2015.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in