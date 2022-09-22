Dangerous ‘forever chemicals’ found in school uniforms
‘School uniforms could be source of exposure to these harmful chemicals for millions of children each day,’ scientists say
Children wearing stain-resistant school uniforms may be exposed to potentially dangerous levels of “forever chemicals”, according to a new study.
The research, published on Wednesday in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, found that millions of school children just in the US and Canada could be exposed to potentially harmful levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, through their uniforms.
“Children are a vulnerable population when it comes to chemicals of concern, and nobody knows these textiles are being treated with PFAS and other toxic chemicals,” study co-author Graham Peaslee from the University of Notre Dame in the US.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies