Dangerous ‘forever chemicals’ found in school uniforms

Children wearing stain-resistant school uniforms may be exposed to potentially dangerous levels of “forever chemicals”, according to a new study.

The research, published on Wednesday in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, found that millions of school children just in the US and Canada could be exposed to potentially harmful levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, through their uniforms.

“Children are a vulnerable population when it comes to chemicals of concern, and nobody knows these textiles are being treated with PFAS and other toxic chemicals,” study co-author Graham Peaslee from the University of Notre Dame in the US.