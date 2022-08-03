Scientists warn rainwater contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’

Scientists have warned that rainwater across the globe contains "forever chemicals," which can cause cancer.

So-called "forever chemicals" are a grouping of man-made hazardous products called PFAS.

Researchers from Stockholm University and ETH Zurich said the levels of these chemicals are "now ubiquitously above guideline levels."

The chemicals have spread through oceans, soils, water courses, and the atmosphere, and now, as a result, can be found in rainwater and snow.

PFAS have been found in even the most remote locations on the planet, according to the researchers.

