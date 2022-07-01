UK scientists lose European funding in row over Brexit deal
Nineteen researchers to move to EU institutions while 115 forfeit grants as they stay in Britain
At least 115 UK-based scientists are to lose prestigious European grants and 19 are leaving Britain as a result of a row between London and Brussels over participation in a continent-wide research programme after Brexit.
A provisional deal for the UK to remain part of Horizon Europe has been thrown into doubt by Boris Johnson’s threat to tear up the protocol deal on Northern Ireland that he struck with the EU in 2019.
The EU is refusing to ratify Britain’s associate membership of the €95bn (£82bn) scheme, which funds projects from particle physics to vaccine research.
