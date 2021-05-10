W

e’ll start the week with a bit of family drama. Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly “insisted” they give separate speeches when they unveil the Diana memorial statue this summer. “They won’t present a united front,” one royal source told the tabloids. The disunited Labour family are back at each other’s throats. You think they would have learned how to fight well by now. But no – they’re fighting ugly over the disastrous local elections and Keir Starmer’s chaotic reshuffle. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is struggling to keep our disunited “family of nations” together. He has appealed to Nicola Sturgeon to work with him through the Covid crisis in the “spirit of unity”. But in truth, the spirit of unity doesn’t exist anymore.

Inside the bubble

Policy correspondent Jon Stone on what to look out for today: