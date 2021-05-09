Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said that he hopes to see "intimate contact" between friends and family to be allowed once again when lockdown restrictions are further eased on May 17.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday May 9 Mr Gove said: "All being well the prime minister will confirm tomorrow that there will be a relaxation".

"Friendly contact, intimate contact between friends and family is something that we want to see restored".

Prime minister Boris Johnson will announce details of the UK's roadmap out of lockdown on Monday May 10.