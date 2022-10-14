No 10 sidelines Suella Braverman in bid to relax immigration rules in fresh cabinet split
Exclusive: Business leaders told to ignore Home Office and lobby other ministers in their efforts to build case for change
No 10 is attempting to sideline home secretary Suella Braverman in order to loosen immigration rules, exposing a damaging cabinet split over how to kickstart the economy.
Liz Truss is keen to hand out more visas to achieve the growth she needs to save her premiership – but is facing open defiance from Ms Braverman, a hardline Brexiteer, who insists tough curbs are needed.
Now The Independent can reveal that business leaders pushing for more foreign workers to plug huge labour shortages have been urged to ignore the Home Office and lobby other departments instead in their efforts to build the case for relaxed rules.
