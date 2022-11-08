MPs demand answers from cabinet secretary on Suella Braverman’s ‘security breaches’
Exclusive: Powerful Commons committee could launch full inquiry – after Rishi Sunak failed to deny Simon Case’s advice was ignored
MPs have demanded the Cabinet Secretary answer detailed questions behind “alleged breaches of security” by Suella Braverman, piling fresh pressure on Rishi Sunak over the controversy.
A powerful Commons committee has written to Simon Case – and to the prime minister himself – after Mr Sunak failed to deny the top civil servant’s advice was ignored before the home secretary was reappointed.
“What established processes are available to the Cabinet Secretary for dealing with alleged breaches of security by ministers?” one question asks.
