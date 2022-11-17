Jump to content

Rishi Sunak says Hancock demeaning ‘noble’ politics by appearing on I’m a Celebrity

MP should be ‘earning people’s respect’ by working for constituents, says PM

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 15 November 2022 12:15
First look: Matt Hancock covered in insects during Bushtucker trial

Rishi Sunak has suggested that Matt Hancock is demeaning the “noble” calling of politics by taking part in ITV gameshow I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The prime minister made clear he was not won over by Mr Hancock’s argument that the jungle-based show offered an opportunity to get messages across to a wider, insisting instead that politicians needed to “earn people’s respect” through their actions.

He said he was “disappointed” at his former cabinet colleague’s decision to fly to Australia for filming, and stood by the decision to strip him of the Conservative whip in parliament.

