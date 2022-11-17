Rishi Sunak says Hancock demeaning ‘noble’ politics by appearing on I’m a Celebrity
MP should be ‘earning people’s respect’ by working for constituents, says PM
Rishi Sunak has suggested that Matt Hancock is demeaning the “noble” calling of politics by taking part in ITV gameshow I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
The prime minister made clear he was not won over by Mr Hancock’s argument that the jungle-based show offered an opportunity to get messages across to a wider, insisting instead that politicians needed to “earn people’s respect” through their actions.
He said he was “disappointed” at his former cabinet colleague’s decision to fly to Australia for filming, and stood by the decision to strip him of the Conservative whip in parliament.
