Liveupdated1668460807

I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live updates: Matt Hancock says he’s starting to ‘look forward’ to trials

The former health secretary has been asking for ‘forgiveness’ on the show

Ellie Harrison,Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent,Nicole Vassell
Monday 14 November 2022 21:20
Comments
Matt Hancock gets stung by scorpion on I'm a Celebrity

Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and, as expected, the public keep voting for him to do all the gruesome trials.

His arrival at the camp has been met with mixed emotions, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.

Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left: “It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office.

“NHS workers are protesting to get paid enough money to survive and he is out earning money in the jungle. That doesn’t seem right, does it?”

Hosts Ant and Dec also wasted no time getting a dig in there after the politician said he was an Ed Sheeran fan.

Recommended

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019 after a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode – which aired on 6 November – here.

Tensions in the camp rose early on after Boy George accused Charlene White of being “controlling” after the Loose Women presenter took the lead in the kitchen.

And Seann Walsh opened up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver.

Hancock meanwhile, confided in the campmates that he he is looking for “forgiveness” after his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his breaking of lockdown rules.

Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...

1668460807

“Something’s going up my leg. It’s inside my shorts.” Matt Hancock in a pit of snakes, ladies and gentlemen...

Ellie Harrison14 November 2022 21:20
1668460678

Yes, might be time for someone else to have a go...

Ellie Harrison14 November 2022 21:17
1668460483

After some technical difficulties with the ever-glitching ITV Hub, I am now tuned in to I’m a Celeb. I just heard Matt Hancock say he has “started looking forward to” the trials as he began his sixth on the series... maybe that will make the public stop voting for him to do them?

Ellie Harrison14 November 2022 21:14
1668460337

Ellie Harrison14 November 2022 21:12
1668458452

Twenty minutes to go until our sixth – SIXTH – Matt Hancock trial

Ellie Harrison14 November 2022 20:40
1668458000

Ahead of tonight’s show, here’s a throwback to all the past winners...

Every I’m a Celebrity winner and what they did next

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2021, 2019, 2018 and all the years before? Tony Blackburn and more

Ellie Harrison14 November 2022 20:33
1668454644

Under an hour and a half to go until tonight’s show... which, from what we’ve heard, will include some juicy stories from Chris Moyles and Mike Tindall

Ellie Harrison14 November 2022 19:37
1668451502

Who will win the show?

Here are the latest betting odds, with Matt Hancock placing concerningly high...

Ellie Harrison14 November 2022 18:45
1668449747

One of Boy George’s close friends, David Hodge, has fiercely criticised the public for the backlash to the singer’s record-breaking I’m a Celeb fee.

The Culture Club star was reportedly offered £500,000 to enter the jungle.

Read what Hodge had to say here and find out more about what the stars are paid below...

How much are I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestants getting paid?

Fees vary wildly from person to person – with one said to be nearly reaching £1m

Ellie Harrison14 November 2022 18:15
1668447047

At the weekend, Olivia Attwood explained the full story on why she had to leave the camp.

Read more here...

Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity

‘I was heartbroken and gutted,’ she said

Ellie Harrison14 November 2022 17:30

