Boy George says ‘worm’ Matt Hancock ‘loving the power’ after being voted camp leader

Boy George took another dig at Matt Hancock on Monday’s episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! by suggesting the Tory MP is “loving the power” after being voted camp leader.

He made the claim after the former health secretary handed out chores during dinner.

“Matt was getting a little feisty earlier on when we were about to cook the meal... she’s loving this little bit of power,” George said of Hancock.

“Watch, the worm is going to turn,” he then told fellow campmate Seann Walsh.

