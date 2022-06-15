Tory MP blames asylum seekers for shortages of GPs, school places and low-cost homes

Tom Hunt also targets ’elite society’ for fighting Rwanda deportations – despite attending a £35,000-a-year private school

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Wednesday 15 June 2022 13:46
Comments
Tory MP blames 'uncontrolled immigration' for shortages of GPs and school places

A Conservative MP has blamed asylum seekers for severe problems in the NHS, schools and social housing – 12 years after his party came to power.

Tom Hunt claimed “uncontrolled illegal immigration” lay behind shortages of GPs, schools places and low-cost homes, as he defended the policy of deporting refugees to Rwanda.

He also argued “elite society” was leading the opposition to the Rwanda plan – despite having attended a £35,000-a-year private school and Oxford University.

