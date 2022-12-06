Jump to content

Tory donations drop 40% in three months as Labour overtakes Sunak’s party

Sir Keir Starmer’s party sees quarterly donations rise 25% to £4.7m

Adam Forrest,Dominic McGrath
Tuesday 06 December 2022 17:26
<p>Labour leader Keir Starmer and Tory leader Rishi Sunak </p>

Labour leader Keir Starmer and Tory leader Rishi Sunak

(Getty Images)

Conservative party donations fell by 40 per cent in just three months as Labour took in more money than Rishi Sunak’s party for the first time in over a year.

Labour received £4.7m donations between July and September, more than any other party, according to official Electoral Commission figures.

The sum is significantly greater than the £2.9m donated to the Tories over the same period – which took in the turmoil of Boris Johnson’s resignation and the lengthy leadership contest.

