Conservative party donations fell by 40 per cent in just three months as Labour took in more money than Rishi Sunak’s party for the first time in over a year.

Labour received £4.7m donations between July and September, more than any other party, according to official Electoral Commission figures.

The sum is significantly greater than the £2.9m donated to the Tories over the same period – which took in the turmoil of Boris Johnson’s resignation and the lengthy leadership contest.