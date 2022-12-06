Tory donations drop 40% in three months as Labour overtakes Sunak’s party
Sir Keir Starmer’s party sees quarterly donations rise 25% to £4.7m
Conservative party donations fell by 40 per cent in just three months as Labour took in more money than Rishi Sunak’s party for the first time in over a year.
Labour received £4.7m donations between July and September, more than any other party, according to official Electoral Commission figures.
The sum is significantly greater than the £2.9m donated to the Tories over the same period – which took in the turmoil of Boris Johnson’s resignation and the lengthy leadership contest.
