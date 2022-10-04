Tories have made UK ‘laughing stock’, says donor defecting to Labour
Truss and Kwarteng are ‘zealots’ practising ‘GCSE economics’, says Gareth Quarry
A top Conservative party donor has announced his defection to Labour with a £100,000 donation to Sir Keir Starmer’s party.
Gareth Quarry accused Liz Truss and her Kwasi Kwarteng of being “zealots” and said the Tories had made Britain “a laughing stock”.
The multimillionaire said the prime minister and chancellor were practising “GCSE economics” but described Labour as “sensible people who have got their feet on the ground”.
