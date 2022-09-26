Liz Truss facing more cabinet backlash over moves to bring in more overseas workers
Work and pensions secretary ‘comfortable’ with relaxing rules to fill shortages – but home secretary said to be adamant numbers come down
Liz Truss is facing a cabinet backlash over plans to expand the shortage occupation list in order to help businesses more recruit more overseas workers.
Home secretary Suella Braverman is said to have concerns, keen for the government to meet its manifesto commitment to bring down net immigration numbers.
The prime minister and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are understood to be preparing plans to relax visa rules so more migrant workers can meet labour shortages in areas such as the food and farming sector.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies