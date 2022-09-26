Liz Truss is facing a cabinet backlash over plans to expand the shortage occupation list in order to help businesses more recruit more overseas workers.

Home secretary Suella Braverman is said to have concerns, keen for the government to meet its manifesto commitment to bring down net immigration numbers.

The prime minister and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are understood to be preparing plans to relax visa rules so more migrant workers can meet labour shortages in areas such as the food and farming sector.