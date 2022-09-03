Jump to content
More than half of voters expect Liz Truss to be poor or terrible PM, poll finds

Leadership frontrunner rated worse than every PM in 40 years except Boris Johnson

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Saturday 03 September 2022 01:12
Liz Truss releases Tory leadership campaign video

More than half (52 per cent) of British voters think Liz Truss will be a poor or terrible prime minister, with little more than one in 10 (12 per cent) expecting her to be good or great, according to a new poll.

And a clear majority believe the Tory leadership frontrunner will be worse than every other prime minister since Margaret Thatcher, with the exception of Boris Johnson.

The findings, in a YouGov poll, indicate that Ms Truss can expect little or no “honeymoon period” if she is confirmed as Mr Johnson’s successor as expected on Monday.

