Liz Truss - live: Sunak to lose Tory leadership race but not by expected margin, says pollster
Voting will end at 5pm today and winner will be announced on Monday
Liz Truss will win the Tory leadership contest but not by as wide a margin as expected, a Conservative pollster has said.
Lord Hayward, a former MP, said the current foreign secretary should pick her cabinet from all sides of the Tory party if his prediction was accurate.
His comments came shortly after Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake, a Sunak ally, said Ms Truss’s victory was “not cut and dried”.
After conducting a private poll of the 700 Tory members in his constituency, he claimed Mr Sunak had an 8-point lead over his rival.
“I’ve seen some of the polls and national polls. I think it’s quite hard for pollsters to determine who is a Conservative member and who is not because there’s not an open database,” he said.
His comments came hours before the end of Tory leadership race, with voting closing at 5pm on Friday.
Meanwhile, in a move branded “very odd” by critics, Boris Johnson will attempt to clear his name over Partygate by publishing government legal advice.
Labour accuses government of ‘blatant misuse’ of taxpayers’ money
Labour has accused the government of misusing taxpayers’ money after spending £50,000 for Whitehall officials to go on a sightseeing flight around Britain.
The government’s plane was used on Wednesday to transport the group on a return trip from London to the Scottish borders.
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said this was a “blatant misuse” of public funds.
“This kind of blatant misuse of taxpayers’ money would be considered totally unacceptable at the best of times, but in the middle of the cost-of-living crisis our country is facing, those responsible should feel utterly ashamed,” she told the PA news agency.
Truss to beat Sunak but race will be tighter than predicted, says former Tory MP
A Conservative pollster has said Liz Truss will not beat Rishi Sunak by the 30 per cent margin some have predicted.
Lord Hayward, a former MP and current Tory peer, said the current foreign secretary will likely win the race, but not by so emphatic a margin.
“My overall sense is Liz Truss will win but I am not convinced it will be by the margin that the polls are predicting,” he told the PA news agency.
“It will be clear, she will have a clear victory, but I would be surprised if it’s by the margin the polls are predicting.”
Labour extends lead over Tories, poll shows
Labour has extended its lead over the Conservatives in the polls, according to a new survey from People Polling.
The main opposition party’s share of the vote rose to 42 per cent, up two points from 22 August, while the Tories dropped by one point to 25 per cent.
New PM urged to end ‘toxic culture’ at Westminster with new process for sexual misconduct claims
Boris Johnson’s successor at Downing Street must end the “toxic culture” at Westminster with a new process for dealing with sexual misconduct claims, a union leader has said.
It comes as a cabinet minister and senior No 10 aide face allegations of sexual assault and groping – sparking fresh concerns about whether complaints are taken seriously.
Truss and Sunak urged to end 'toxic culture' amid sexual misconduct claims
Next PM must ‘clean up’ system, says Prospect union amid fresh allegations
‘Tories are fighting like cats in a sack,’ says Keir Starmer
Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the Conservatives of “fighting like cats in a sack” as the Tory leadership race nears its conclusion.
He also hit out at 12 years of Conservative rule:
Working with Johnson’s government was ‘demoralising’ and ‘depressing’, say ex-ministers of devolved nations
Former ministers from the Irish, Scottish and Welsh parliaments have said it was “demoralising” and “depressing” to work with Boris Johnson’s government.
In interviews conducted by the Institute for Government, the politicians criticised British ministers for not understanding key issues.
Jeane Freeman, who served as Scottish health secretary, said the government “simply don’t understand [devolution] and they have paid no attention to it”.
Meanwhile, Sinn Féin’s Máirtín Ó Muilleoir described working with Mr Johnson’s government as “demoralising”, “depressing” and “wasteful of my time”.
Voting for new PM reaches final hours
Conservative party members have until 5pm to cast their votes for either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.
The candidates vying to become the next prime minister attended their final hustings in London on Wednesday evening.
While Ms Truss ruled out tax rises and energy rationing, Mr Sunak said he was best-placed to tackle rising inflation.
Voting in race to replace Boris Johnson enters final day as ballots to close at 5pm
Tory MP claims contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are ‘neck and neck’
Britain’s ‘uncontrolled’ sewage dumps may breach Brexit deal, warns EU
Britain’s “uncontrolled” dumping of sewage in the English Channel and North Sea could breach the terms of Brexit deal, the EU has warned.
French MEPs have previously complained about the dumping of sewage by UK water companies and asked Brussels to investigate whether they break rules in the Brexit trade deal.
Read more:
Britain's 'uncontrolled' sewage dumps may breach Brexit deal, warns EU
Brussels official says UK has ‘non-regression obligation’ to protect waters as part of trade deal
Boris Johnson ‘most successful PM in generation’, claims Nadine Dorries
Although some polls have found Boris Johnson has the lowest approval rating of any prime minister in the post-war period, cabinet Nadine Dorries vehemently disagrees.
He is the ‘most successful PM in generation”, the culture minister claimed.
Ms Dorries also defended Mr Johnson over his fixed penalty notice.
“I’ve had two,” she said.
Parliament’s handing of sexual misconduct allegations ‘unsophisticated’, says union boss
The boss of the Prospect trade union has said parliament’s approach to tackling allegations of sexual misconduct is inadequate.
General secretary Mike Clancy told Sky News that he had spoken with the Speaker after sexual misconduct allegations were made against a cabinet minister and a senior No 10 aide.
“We’ve been saying for some time that the processes need to improve. We’ve had a conversation with the Speaker; I think he wants to make improvements in the way these things are dealt with,” Mr Clancy said.
“But we really need action, we need to be sure that people who have been the subject of allegations are able to be kept away from the Parliamentary Estate or the workplace.
“The most important thing for people to remember here is that people need to be safe and to be confident about going about their business.”
