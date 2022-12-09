‘Potential criminality’ at Unite over hotel project, union reveals
General secretary Sharon Graham ‘doing all in her power to recoup any monies lost’
Potential “criminality” has emerged after inquiries into the construction of a hotel and conference centre for Unite, the union has said.
Unite said its general secretary Sharon Graham would do “all in her power” to uncover any wrongdoing in the construction and spending related to the Birmingham centre.
Two separate probes found evidence of “eye-watering” overcharging on building contracts in connection with the project, according to Sky News.
