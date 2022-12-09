Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Potential criminality’ at Unite over hotel project, union reveals

General secretary Sharon Graham ‘doing all in her power to recoup any monies lost’

Adam Forrest
Thursday 08 December 2022 17:07
Comments
<p>Unite general secretary Sharon Graham</p>

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham

(PA)

Potential “criminality” has emerged after inquiries into the construction of a hotel and conference centre for Unite, the union has said.

Unite said its general secretary Sharon Graham would do “all in her power” to uncover any wrongdoing in the construction and spending related to the Birmingham centre.

Two separate probes found evidence of “eye-watering” overcharging on building contracts in connection with the project, according to Sky News.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in