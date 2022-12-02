Prince William and Kate were praised for their grasp of climate issues by one expert who met with the royal couple on Thursday during their tour of Boston.

Joe Christo, managing director of climate non-profit Stone Living Lab, and a few colleagues chatted with the Prince and Princess of Wales during their walkabout of Piers Park at Boston Harbor. Thursday’s royal itinerary focused on how the coastal city of Boston is tackling its serious climate-driven threats including rising sea levels, erosion, and worsening storms.

The couple were joined by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, the city’s chief of energy environment and open space, for their third stop of the day which saw them change into warmer outfits as temperatures hovered just above freezing.