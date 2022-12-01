Prince William and Kate take in city’s shoreline at Harbor Defenses of Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Harbor Defenses of Boston to learn about the climate challenges facing the city.

They took in the changing face of Boston’s shoreline amid rising sea levels on the second day of their trip to Massachusetts

While there, they met with Michelle Wu, the mayor of Boston, and community activist reverend Mariama White-Hammond.

Prince William and Kate have travelled to the states to take part in the second annual Earthshot Prize awards, taking place on Friday, 2 December.

