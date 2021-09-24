Standing in front of a folding table adorned with a framed composite depicting Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito as an angel at its centre, as well as printed photos from the slain 22-year-old’s Instagram feed placed throughout, Sonia Chavez takes a moment to temporarily turn off a collection of battery-powered votives scattered across the spread.

“I don’t want our candles to be sad before we do the moment of silence,” she says as she leaves the makeshift memorial to be interviewed by the nightly news. The 30 or so attendees use the time to lay down flowers, offer compassionate nods and help each other light wax candles.

“We want to remember Gabby here today. She was so young and so beautiful and she had a full life ahead of her,” Chavez, who organised Wednesday night’s vigil held at Sugar House Park said.