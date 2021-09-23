Gabby Petito death: Arrest warrant issued for missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie

A federal court has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, the missing fiancé of Gabby Petito, the FBI has announced.

According to the bureau’s Denver, Colorado division, the warrant was issued yesterday.

“On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” FBI Denver said in a tweet.

Mr Laundrie, who had been Ms Petito’s fiance, is still missing. Police have been searching for him at the Carlton nature reserve in Sarasota, Florida.

Specifically, Mr Laundrie has been charged with fraudulently using someone else’s debit card from 30 August to 1 September, spending or withdrawing $1,000 or more. He has not at this point been charged with Ms Petito’s homicide, but has been a person of interest in her missing person case since she first disappeared.

In a statement, the FBI added that it still needs any information on the case that the public can provide.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms Petito’s homicide,” Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said. “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

Mr Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told Fox News the warrant is unrelated to Ms Petito’s death itself. ““It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise,” the attorney said. “The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum.” The Independent has contacted Mr Bertolino for further comment.

Mr Laundrie hasn’t spoken publicly about the case since he returned from the couple’s cross-country road trip alone on 1 September.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow